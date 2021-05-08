Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

