Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.