Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKD opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

