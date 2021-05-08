Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $889.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.40 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

