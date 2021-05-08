Gibson Energy’s (GEI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.75.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.15 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.16%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

