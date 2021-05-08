Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.77 and a 1 year high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

