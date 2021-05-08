Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE CUF.UN opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.77 and a 1 year high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.75.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.