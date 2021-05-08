National Bank Financial Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$174.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.67.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.48 and a 1 year high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,224. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

