Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$28.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.65.

ERO opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$14.54 and a 1-year high of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

