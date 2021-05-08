5N Plus (FPLSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

FPLSF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several research firms recently commented on FPLSF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

