BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $3,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

