BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
