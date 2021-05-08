Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Reduced by Analyst

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.32 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$515.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.