Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $663.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

