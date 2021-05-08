Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 53,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 628,610 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $31.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

