Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.