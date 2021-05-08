boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

LON BOO opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.50. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In related news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

