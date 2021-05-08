Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 9.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 4,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

