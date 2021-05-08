Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

