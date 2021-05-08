Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

