Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

