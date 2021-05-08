Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Uniper stock opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 1 year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

