Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

