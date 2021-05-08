The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€83.70” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.25. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

