Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 428 call options.

Shares of VNO opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

