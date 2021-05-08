Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.07, but opened at $74.19. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 32,439 shares trading hands.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

