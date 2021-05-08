alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €15.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.44 ($16.99) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

