Engie’s (ENGI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.75 ($17.35).

ENGI stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.36.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

