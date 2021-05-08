Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.56 ($38.30).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.