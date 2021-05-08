RadNet (RDNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.