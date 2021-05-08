Analysts Issue Forecasts for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

CEIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

CEIX stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $459.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.