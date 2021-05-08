Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

