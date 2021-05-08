TuSimple (TSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $37.29 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

