Head-To-Head Contrast: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $11.09, suggesting a potential upside of 47.33%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 31.23 $4.13 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $792.18 million 3.36 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Summary

ARC Resources beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

