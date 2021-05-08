KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

