Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

