Editas Medicine, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.