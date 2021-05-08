IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.76, but opened at $62.07. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 1,795 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $326,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

