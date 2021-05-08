Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 8.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 8,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,169,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

