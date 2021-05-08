Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.41. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 430 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

