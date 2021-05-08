Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Griffon traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 10639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

