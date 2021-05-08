ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.80. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 7,930 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $214,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

