1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

FCCY stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

