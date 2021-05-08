Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.