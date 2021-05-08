Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.43 ($14.62).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

