Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.