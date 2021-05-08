RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

