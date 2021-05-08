UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €11.70 by UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.99 ($11.75).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

