Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $94.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $393.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $398.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.15 million, with estimates ranging from $420.09 million to $437.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

