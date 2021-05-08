J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

JCOM opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

