T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $146.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $136.86 and last traded at $136.51, with a volume of 130487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

