Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.50. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.